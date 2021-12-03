Jury selected for Kimberly Potter trial; opening arguments Wednesday

Jury selection was completed in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright last April. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday of next week.

A third federal emergency medical team is coming to Minnesota to help hospitals deal with the surge in COVID-19 patients. The team is headed for M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Anoka-Hennepin Schools extended their winter break, adding December 22 and January 3, in response to “staffing shortages and mental health needs for school communities.”

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics released a report about the activities of a Rep. Jim Hagedorn staffer named John Sample, who was part owner of a company Hagedorn’s office used as a vendor.

Article continues after advertisement

University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management Dean Sri Zaheer apologized for comments she made about the COVID-19 pandemic to staff during a meeting, when she told them to “chill out and get over it” and said that staff who wanted to continue to work remotely miss their “afternoon naps and watching ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ at noon.”

A man from Dodge Center was charged in connection with the theft of more than 100 catalytic converters. St. Paul recorded its 35th homicide of the year, a record.

Cross-country skiers were contemplating how they could do away with waxes containing PFAS. The website FishingBooker called Brainerd the best ice-fishing destination in the United States.

Minnesota pitcher John Donaldson, a Black player from the early 20th century, might be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Metro Transit knows you hate the slanted benches. Glaciers are responsible for Minnesota’s high number of lakes.