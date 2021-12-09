Major snowfall expected for Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The current forecast for Friday’s winter storm predicts 6-8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities and 8-12 inches across southern Minnesota.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson remains hospitalized in Alexandria after crashing his vehicle on I-94. Hutchinson is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Musician María Isa Pérez-Hedges announced a run for the Minnesota Senate in District 65, which is currently represented by DFL Sen. Sandy Pappas.

Applications for Minneapolis’ basic income pilot program are open through December 31. The program will pay 200 families $500 per month for two years.

Article continues after advertisement

The federal prison for women in Waseca had the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any federal correctional facility as of Wednesday.

Two people under the age of 18 were killed and three others were injured when the car they were in crashed and split in half in Northeast Minneapolis at the intersection of Lowry and Hayes. Police were pursuing the car, which had been reported stolen, at the time of the crash. Minneapolis police were warning of an uptick in home invasions in which perpetrators follow victims home and then rob and assault them.

Robbinsdale’s Pig Ate My Pizza is closing and will be replaced by a brewpub, Nouvelle Brewing by Travail.