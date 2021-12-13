Medical examiner testifies Daunte Wright died of gunshot to heart, lungs

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Lorren Jackson testified at the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter that Daunte Wright, who Potter shot, died from a gunshot wound that caused injuries to his heart and lungs.

The nominee for U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Andrew Luger, recently represented the City of Minneapolis in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department. That may require him to recuse himself from that investigation if his nomination is confirmed, reports the Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix.

Hospital systems in Minnesota took out full page ads in Sunday papers across the state yesterday urging Minnesotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear masks and socially distance. “We’re overwhelmed,” the advertisement read.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was out of the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash last week. Hutchinson has been charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol in connection with the crash.

Pequot Lakes School District canceled classes Monday due to an alleged safety threat.

Officials at the University of Minnesota-Crookston were debating what to do about murals in Kiehle Auditorium that depict Vikings in Minnesota and the signing of a treaty with Native Americans. Residents of University of Minnesota-Twin Cities dormitories were complaining of increased vandalism.

South Minneapolis is getting a Wisconsin-style supper club.