Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo to retire when term ends in January

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced he will not seek reappointment. He will retire after his current term ends in mid-January.

Nekima Levy Armstrong went on Almanac on Friday to discuss Minneapolis’ new community safety work group, which she co-chairs.

The shortage of rental housing in Rochester, Minnesota was making it difficult for refugees from Afghanistan to find housing, MPR’s Catharine Richert reported.

Classes were canceled Monday at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle and High School after the discovery of a threatening social media post allegedly made by a 14-year-old, who was arrested.

The weekend’s winter storm brought more than 17 inches of snow near Grand Marais.

Brother Jules, a Minneapolis DJ on KMOJ and associate of Prince, has died.

Three firefighters in south Minneapolis were injured when part of the roof of a building they were fighting a fire in collapsed on them. A Wisconsin man driving a snowmobile went through the ice on Rice Lake, north of Duluth. He was uninjured.

The Foo Fighters rescheduled their Minneapolis concert, which was set for Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus but was canceled after the band objected to the stadium’s unwillingness to enforce COVID-19 protocols. The concert will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium.