Minneapolis Ward 2 recount completed; Wonsley Worlobah remains winner

The recount in Minneapolis’ Ward 2 was completed on Wednesday, with Robin Wonsley Worlobah remaining the winner. She won by 13 votes, reports the Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil.

The first confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was identified in California, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, reported an increase in threats against her life after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert made anti-Muslim comments about her.

Community organizer Zaynab Mohamed announced her candidacy for the Senate seat being vacated by state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, which covers parts of South Minneapolis and Richfield.

Sequeerity is a Minnesota firm providing firearms training (as well as bystander and de-escalation training) especially for LGBTQIA+ people and people of color. Racket has an in-depth story.

Maplewood police said they have identified the group of people involved in thefts at Best Buy stores in Blaine, Maplewood and Burnsville. The owner of The Gnome restaurant in St. Paul said his business had been burglarized for the sixth time in a year.

Edibles will be eligible for Minnesota’s medical marijuana program starting next August.

Itasca County’s Lost 40 is one of just a few remaining places to see old growth forest in Minnesota.

MnDOT is running another snowplow naming contest. The Prince floppy was opened.