Minnesota identifies 7 new omicron cases

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota health officials identified 7 more cases in the state of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Not every positive COVID-19 test is sequenced to determine if it is caused by the omicron variant, so the actual number of omicron cases is likely higher. Anoka-Hennepin Schools, Minnesota’s largest school district, announced its mask mandate inside school buildings will end January 18.

The prosecution rested in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Defense witness testimony began; Potter herself is expected to take the stand.

The rate of home buying in the Twin Cities in November was flat compared with the previous year, but prices were up.

Carlson Travel Inc. and related companies filed for bankruptcy last month, citing pressures on business travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Tina Smith spoke to the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s RB King about what the federal infrastructure bill means for Minnesota.

The U.S. Post Office in Hartland, Minnesota was temporarily closed after incurring severe damage during Wednesday night’ storms.

A native of St. Cloud who originally moved to New Zealand to play professional hockey is the face of that country’s campaign to encourage the remaining six percent of that country’s population that is unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shots. “Vaccines! Just a little jab. Don’t worry mate, it’s not that bad,” raps Joel Rindelaub in a hit song and video.

Nicole Lukic has been named head coach of Minnesota Women’s Soccer.