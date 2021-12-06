Minnesota nonprofits struggling to recruit, retain employees

In the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith reports: “Minnesota nonprofits are grappling more than ever with urgent staffing shortages and a challenging hiring climate as they vie for the same tight labor pool as the for-profit and government sectors. … In a new report this month, the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits found that organizations are having a difficult time recruiting and retaining workers just in the last six months. Half of about 300 nonprofits surveyed said they’ve struggled to hire new employees, while 40% are dealing with significant staff turnover.”

MPR reports: “The return of winter weather has brought with it a lot of crashes on Minnesota roads — and the difficult driving conditions may last well into Monday. The State Patrol reported that from 5 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday, there were 261 crashes on state highways. Twenty-six of them resulted in injuries, but officials said there were no serious injuries or fatalities during that time period. The Patrol also reported 115 vehicle spinouts and four jackknifed semis.”

An Associated Press story reports: “Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were among six players elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by a pair of veterans committees. They were joined by Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, as well as Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and Bud Fowler. Oliva and Kaat, both 83 years old, are the only living new members.”

MPR’s Kristi Marohn reports: “Researchers recently made an interesting discovery in the St. Croix River: a cluster of endangered native mussels — some still alive — that they believe are more than a century old. The discovery was amazing, scientists say, because the host fish the mussels need to reproduce have been blocked from getting upstream since the 1907 construction of the St. Croix Falls Dam near St. Croix Falls, Wis.”

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett reports: “Faced with growing uncertainties over the future of fossil fuels, Enbridge wants to cut by a decade the estimated economic life span of its Upper Midwest pipeline system, which includes the newly built Line 3. Enbridge’s acknowledgement of growing climate policy pressure on its pipelines’ longevity came in federal regulatory filings earlier this year. … Enbridge maintains that its controversial new Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota will have a 30-year economic life extending to 2051, regardless of the new life span analysis of its pipeline system that pegs 2040 as an ending point.”

The Washington Post’s Amy B. Wang writes: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she is confident House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will take ‘decisive action’ this week against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her anti-Muslim remarks about Omar last month. ‘I’ve had a conversation with the speaker, and I’m very confident that she will take decisive action next week,’ Omar said Sunday on CNN’s ‘State of the Union.’ It is unclear what Pelosi’s ‘decisive action’ would include. … Omar also called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ‘a liar and a coward’ for not condemning Boebert’s language or punishing her.”

Reports the AP: “A group formed to support former President Donald Trump’s agenda is working with Wisconsin Republicans on a ballot measure that would bypass the state’s Democratic governor to change how elections are run in the battleground state. The effort represents a new escalation in the ongoing Republican campaign to alter voting laws in response to Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. It comes as Wisconsin has become the epicenter of this year’s voting wars, with Republicans trying to dismantle the election system they themselves put in place several years ago — and figure out how to do that with a Democratic governor still in office.”

Also out of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Molly Beck writes: “U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said this week the nation’s top health official ‘overhyped’ the threat of AIDS during the 1980s, stunning activists who described a terrifying decade when tens of thousands of people died while government leaders were slow to act. The Oshkosh Republican said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, overstated AIDS when it first began killing gay Americans inexplicably and that he was doing the same with COVID-19 today.”