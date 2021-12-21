NWS confirms 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota during last week’s storm

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota during the storm last Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz tested positive for COVID-19. His office said he does not have any symptoms of the disease. Walz’s wife and son also tested positive.

Speaking about the prospects of passing the Build Back Better Act, national Democrats’ major safety net bill that was thrown into doubt after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he could not support it, Rep. Dean Phillips told MPR’s Brian Bakst that, “I believe it’s the end of the beginning. It’s not the beginning of the end.”

Southwest Voices has a Q&A with Council Member Linea Palmisano, who was re-elected to represent Ward 13 on the Minneapolis City Council this year.

Robbinsdale’s North Memorial Hospital was using a refrigerator truck to “extend… hospital morgue capacity,” reported Racket’s Jay Boller.

There were fewer holiday lights than usual in St. Paul’s Mears Park due to squirrels aggressively chewing through the lights’ wires.

Edina’s Wuollet’s Bakery made its 40,000th gingerbread house.

The Minnesota DNR encouraged ice fishers to check the thickness of lake ice as they make their way out toward their fishing spots. The ​​Riverbend Skate Path in Warroad is the nation’s longest skate path.