Potter found guilty

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A jury found Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, guilty on two counts of manslaughter.

A Ramsey County judge temporarily blocked St. Paul from enforcing its vaccine mandate for city employees in response to a lawsuit by the city’s police and firefighter unions.

Medtronic agreed to pay the state of South Dakota $400,000 to settle a suit alleging the medical device firm had paid kickbacks to a neurosurgeon in the state.

Parts of I-94 in western Wisconsin were closed Thursday morning after multiple crashes due to icy roads.

Article continues after advertisement

Southwest Voices published a Q&A with Minneapolis Council Member Lisa Goodman, a long-time member of the council who was re-elected in November. Speaking of differences with the newly elected council, she said:

Campaigning doesn’t mean you’re an expert on the city or what it does, so there’s a learning curve that’s going to come with that. That makes this group fundamentally different. Then you add on to it a two year term, and that’s almost an unknown. I’ve never had a two year term. That’s a very short period of time to get a lot done and then run another election. I’m a bit fearful that some people will be in election mode the entire time.

A burglar apparently targeting Christmas presents fired a gun at the couple whose home the burglar had entered, grazing the man’s pants and striking the woman in the leg. The woman’s injuries were not life threatening and the suspect was still at large. A seventeen-year-old in Hennepin County was charged as an adult in a series of armed home invasions in Minneapolis.

Wang Township resident Robert Lerohl was planning to ring the bell at the Vestre Sogn church on Christmas Eve, as usual.