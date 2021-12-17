Potter takes stand in manslaughter trial

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is on trial for manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April, took the stand Friday morning. Speaking of the moments before the shooting, Potter said it “just went chaotic.” Her testimony was set to continue Friday afternoon.

The University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School must pay a graduate student who was sexually harassed by her professor $75,000 and must also take actions to prevent further sexual harassment as the result of a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Classes were canceled or shifted online in Lakeville Area Schools, Farmington Area Public Schools, Little Falls Community Schools and Brainerd Public Schools due to social media threats.

A law firm’s investigation of Ramsey County’s human resources department found a “hostile work environment” and concerns about pay disparities.

A man in Willmar suffered a gunshot wound to his hand after a police officer shot him. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Two teenagers pleaded guilty to carjacking related offenses in Hennepin County. Two people were arrested in connection with attempted carjackings in St. Louis Park and Edina earlier in December.

Saturday’s scheduled game between the Minnesota Wild and the Florida Panthers was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Florida players. Minnesota Timberwolves players Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince were placed on the NBA’s health and safety protocols list and will miss Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The name Minnesota means either sky-colored waters or misty waters in Dakota, depending on how the “s” is pronounced.