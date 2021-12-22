Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs posthumous pardon for George Floyd

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott every Christmas grants pardons to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. One name stands out this year: George Floyd. In 2004, George Floyd was arrested on drug charges in Houston by a former officer whose police work is no longer trusted by prosecutors.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, deaths from drug overdoses surged by nearly 30%. The drug crisis has also diversified from an overwhelmingly white affliction to killing people of color with staggering speed. A Bemidji mother tells her story.

DFL state Sen. Omar Fateh tweeted on Tuesday that “It’s time to break the silence on Sheriff Hutch’s DWI.” Fateh is calling on Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign following his guilty plea to a fourth-degree DWI in the wake of a December 8 rollover crash in central Minnesota.

Volunteers from environmental organizations and the community, as part of the University of Georgia’s Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative, logged the garbage they discovered in the river basin from April 1-25. They found nearly 13,000 pieces of garbage in and around the Mississippi River in St. Paul, mostly plastic.

In other news…

