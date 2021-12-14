Wild game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak among Hurricanes players

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tuesday night’s Minnesota Wild game against the Carolina Hurricanes was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Carolina players.

Former Minnesota Teacher of the Year and current elementary school principal Ryan Vernosh Ryan Vernosh resigned, citing burnout and threats.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed to join a lawsuit against the franchisee of a Maple Grove McDonald’s for “fostering a culture of sexual harassment.” In 2018, a 24-year-old manager sexually assaulted a 14-year-old employee at the restaurant, WCCO reports.

Residents of Aitkin County were fighting against the establishment of a trail-riding course by the Norsemen Motorcycle Club.

The number of pedestrians killed on Minnesota roads in 2021 was up compared to the prior year.

Southwest Voices has a Q&A with Council Member-elect Emily Koski. Koski defeated Jeremy Schroeder in Ward 11.

The chair of the Minnesota DFL Party, Ken Martin, posted a tweet stating that Twitter user @BokononsProphet (the “Mayor of Memeapolis”) should “Get a life loser.”

Donors on GoFundMe gave more than $7,000 to an elderly Blaine couple after an Instacart driver drove over their groceries and left a note on their door calling police “racist pigs,” possibly in response to a sign in the couple’s front yard with the words “Thank You Blaine P.D.”

A dump truck collided with a school bus in Glencoe Tuesday morning, sending five children to the hospital.

The band Korn announced a March 26 concert at Target Center.