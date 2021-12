Workers who plow and maintain runways at MSP airport vote to authorize strike

Deanna Weniger writes for the Pioneer Press: “Union members who plow and maintain the runways, streets and walkways of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport voted Sunday to authorize a strike, according to a news release from the Teamsters Local 320. … Labor negotiations hit an impasse with the Metropolitan Airports Commission over the weekend, and the union voted to authorize a strike by a 95 percent margin. Under state law, the soonest members could strike would be Jan. 20, but the two groups are expected to resume mediation Dec. 28.”

This from WCCO-TV, “A second person in Minnesota has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health said the case was confirmed Friday through its variant surveillance program. MDH said the person, an adult, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 30 and has since recovered. They had traveled within the U.S. but not overseas. The person had been vaccinated.”

An AP story says, “Minnesota lakes have lost nearly two weeks of lake ice over the past 50 years as climate change diminishes the state’s winters, officials from Minnesota’s natural resources and pollution control agencies said Friday. According to newly released data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources, the state has lost an average of 10 to 14 days of lake ice over the past 50 years — a change officials say is hurting local economies, the environment and the Minnesota way of life.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul school board is expected Tuesday to make critical ethnic studies a required course for high school graduation, starting with the class of 2025. The proposed update to the district’s graduation requirements would drop a second semester of human geography in favor of the new course, which the district spent over two years developing at the urging of student leaders and school board members.”