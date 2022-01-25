At least one former Minneapolis officer on trial in civil rights case plans to testify

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix and Rochelle Olson write: ”A prosecutor and defense attorneys made opening statements Monday morning in the civil rights case of three former Minneapolis officers, forecasting a trial that will hinge on what the men thought and saw as Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. In St. Paul’s federal courthouse, Assistant U.S. Attorney Samantha Trepel described how Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng ignored obvious signs of grave distress in Floyd, whom they’d taken into custody. … The opening statements offered for the first time a window into the defense strategy, and a revelation that at least Lane plans to testify.”

At KARE-TV, Samantha Fischer and Kent Erdahl say, “Researchers at the University of Minnesota’s Medical School predict the current outbreak of omicron could be reaching its peak within the next two weeks in the Twin Cities metro. The university, along with officials from the Minnesota Department of Health, say the promising news comes after data was processed from 13 different wastewater plants throughout the metro. … Since Jan. 9, a publicly available dashboard shows that COVID virus levels have dropped nearly 30% at the metro plant.”

At KMSP-TV, Theo Keith says, “Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek appears to be getting closer to running for Minnesota governor. A website, richstanek.com, was updated Monday with potential campaign themes. The website was not live, but anyone could view it though a browser cache. ‘It’s time we had real leadership with the courage to defend every Minnesotan – our hopes, our dreams, and our future,’ reads one page on Stanek’s website. ‘It’s what I did honorably as Sheriff. And it’s what I’ll do as your Governor.’ Stanek told FOX 9 he’s considering a bid.”

Dave Orrick writes for the Pioneer Press: “A Republican state lawmaker is pursuing police charges against a right-wing activist who physically yanked him out of a political event Friday. Rep. Nolan West, a third-term lawmaker from Blaine, was uninjured in the incident, which was partially recorded on video. But he said he wants the man prosecuted on principle because the increasingly hostile — physically hostile — tenor of politics has gotten out of hand.”

Jim Buchta writes for the Star Tribune: “Home sales in the Twin Cities last year reached a 20-year high despite a 20-year low in listings. Put together, the two extremes led to a double-digit increase in home prices. Throughout 2021, buyers closed on 66,319 properties, a 2.7% increase over 2020, according to a year-end sales report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) and the St. Paul Association of Realtors (SPAAR). That marked the fourth year of annual sales gain for the housing market in the Twin Cities, defying the pressure on the region’s broader economy from the pandemic.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro writes: “State Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, on Monday said she will run for the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners this fall. Moran will seek the board seat now held by longtime Commissioner Toni Carter, who announced last week she intends to retire after her term expires at the end of the year. Since 2005, Carter has been commissioner of District 4, which includes the St. Paul neighborhoods of Summit-University, St. Anthony Park, Macalester-Groveland, Hamline-Midway, Summit Hill, Crocus Hill, Desnoyer Park, Lexington-Hamline, Merriam Park, Snelling-Hamline and Highland Park.”

For BringMeTheNews, Joe Nelson reports, “A Minneapolis city plow driver was targeted by a shooter following a crash on Sunday. According to Minneapolis police, the plow driver was pulled to the side of the road on the 4300 block of North Fremont Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on the city’s North Side when a passing motorist crashed into the plow. MPD says people inside the vehicle got out and began yelling at the plow driver, who responded by calling the police. As the occupants from the other vehicle were leaving the scene, gunshots were fired at the plow.”

At KSTP-TV Rebecca Omastiak reports, “Monday, Minnesota House DFL lawmakers announced a $100 million public safety proposal in advance of the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers issuing the proposal say the plan will incorporate funding for community nonprofits that address violence prevention, community policing grants, crime investigation grants, opiate epidemic response grants, body camera grants, a POST Board investigator investment, and a POST Board alternative licensure. ”