Austin, Minnesota man pleads guilty to charges related to January 6 Capitol riot

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Austin, Minnesota resident Daniel Johnson pleaded guilty to civil disorder in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

The St. Paul City Council was set to meet in person Wednesday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Melvin Carter objected to the decision to resume in-person meetings of the Council. Jim Vue will chair the St. Paul School Board.

Trash pickup was delayed in a number of Twin Cities communities due to a driver shortage caused by a COVID-19 outbreak. Robbinsdale and Plymouth declared snow emergencies.

The City of Circle Pines is suing Anoka County over appointments to the Rice Creek Watershed District’s Board of Managers.

University of Minnesota Women’s Basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen had an emergency appendectomy Tuesday night. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Kirk Cousins will start as quarterback on Sunday’s game against the Bears, after missing last week’s game due to being on NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Twin Cities bluegrass musician Alan Jesperson has died.

Here are 50 Minnesota winter activities, courtesy of Racket.