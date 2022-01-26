Biden administration cancels two Twin Metals mineral leases

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Biden administration canceled two mineral leases held by Twin Metals that are needed for a proposed copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters. The leases had previously lapsed under the Obama administration but were renewed by an emergency order during the Trump administration. Twin Metals said it would fight the Interior Department’s move.

The Minnesota Vikings hired Cleveland Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager.

A man was charged with stealing a Metro Mobility bus in St. Paul.

A TV show about a fictional Minnesota girls’ hockey team is reportedly in the works.

Minnesota book influencers.