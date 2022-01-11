Clyde Bellecourt has died

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Clyde Bellecourt, the co-founder of the American Indian Movement, has died.

The COVID-19 case positivity rate in Minnesota is 19.1 percent. The Duluth City Council rejected an attempt to mandate masks in the city. To help control the spread of COVID-19, Allina Health banned visitors in its facilities starting Tuesday, with limited exceptions. Metro Transit said bus and light rail service was starting to be affected by driver absences caused by COVID-19.

Five members of the Minneapolis City Council joined other demonstrators in an effort to prevent the city from breaking up a homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood.

The Better Business Bureau is investigating the COVID-19-testing company The Center for COVID Control after an uptick in consumer complaints.

Article continues after advertisement

The company working to develop the Tamarack nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota said that the electric car company Tesla has agreed to buy nickel concentrate produced from the proposed mine.

The Star Tribune’s Jeff Hargarten mapped reported carjackings in Minneapolis in 2021 by neighborhood.

The owner of a show Boxer that was stolen along with her van on Saturday morning has been reunited with her dog after the vehicle was tracked down by a St. Paul family who recognized a suspect identified in a surveillance photo.

A person was killed after being shot in St. Paul on Monday night.

The Minnesota nonprofit online news organization Sahan Journal received a $1.2 million grant from the American Journalism Project.

The Northwest Angle’s ice road is reopening. It’s National Milk Day.