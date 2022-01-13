Duluth declares 30-day emergency mask mandate

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson declared a 30-day emergency mask mandate for the city. The COVID-19 testing site located at the Minneapolis Convention Center is moving temporarily to U.S. Bank Stadium next week. Minnesota’s average case positivity rate for COVID-19 is 20.7 percent.

Some Minnesota teachers of color spoke to Sahan Journal about their experiences at work during the omicron wave of COVID-19.

Thomson Reuters is considering selling parts of its 263-acre Eagan campus.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted to advance an ordinance that would “make it clear that solar energy systems are permitted throughout the city.”

A Minneapolis public works truck was hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning after a man who was being shot at entered the truck in order to escape to safety. A van crashed into Har Mar Mall. Police were looking for a suspect in a series of robberies of gas stations in Woodbury and Newport. The man accused of stealing a van with an award-winning show dog inside told police voices told him to take the vehicle and that he was using methamphetamine at the time.

Former Minnesota legislator Frank Moe died. Gov. Tim Walz declared Thursday Mel Reeves Day in Minnesota.

Snow is forecast for much of Minnesota on Friday. The munchwrap is back.