Ethics complaint against Arradondo dismissed

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An ethics complaint against former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo related to a press conference he held before the election urging votes against the ballot question to reform the Minneapolis Police Department was dismissed, because Arradondo had already been reprimanded by Mayor Jacob Frey.

More federal medical teams are headed to Minnesota.

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspended its flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Portland. They plan to bring it back in April.

The opioid crisis is getting worse.

Article continues after advertisement

Fire departments in Virginia and Duluth asked drivers to stop running over their hoses.

Dr. Michael Stuart, a surgeon at the Mayo Clinic, has been named team physician for the 2022 U.S. Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey team.

Minnesota may get a car vending machine.