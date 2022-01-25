Groups sue U.S. government agencies over PolyMet endangered species assessment

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A group of organizations sued Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the endangered species assessment used by those agencies to approve a land swap needed for the PolyMet mine.

Anoka-Hennepin schools will now decide masking policies at the building level, rather than districtwide. The U’s ivermectin study is almost done.

WCCO reporter Liz Collin is leaving the station. Collin is married to former Minneapolis Police Officers Federation President Bob Kroll.

Sixteen percent of Minnesota workers, or 416,000 people, were represented by labor unions in 2021.

The man suspected of human smuggling in connection with the death of four people near the U.S. border with Canada last week has been released from a Grand Forks, North Dakota jail without paying a bond.

Lawyers for Jamal Smith, who is accused of shooting and killing Jay Boughton while both were traveling on Highway 169 in Plymouth, sought to have first degree murder charges against him dismissed claiming excessive publicity related to the case and other alleged irregularities with the grand jury.