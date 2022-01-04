Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, from Minnesota’s First Congressional District, tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing observation at Mayo Clinic. Hagedorn has kidney cancer.

497 people in Minnesota were killed in crashes involving motor vehicles in 2021.

Edina High School shifted to remote learning after sprinkler pipes in the building froze and burst.

Thieves are stealing wires from street lights in St. Paul.

Two-to-three inches of snow are expected in the Twin Cities from a Tuesday night storm.

Waste collected by Minneapolis’ organics recycling program was only 1% contaminated by non-compostable materials.

Penzeys Spices announced it was closing retail stores for in-person shopping until hospitalizations due to COVID-19 go down.

Planters is hiring Nutmobile drivers.