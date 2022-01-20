Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson was driving at more than 120 m.p.h. when he crashed in December

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was driving more than 120 miles per hour when he crashed his county-owned SUV on I-94 last month, according to an investigative file released by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresman will retire on Feb. 2.

Minnesota’s monthly unemployment rate for December was 3.1 percent.

The executive board of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals voted to allow members of the union to vote on authorizing a strike.

The City of Orono paused development of a boathouse at Summit Beach Park after members of the Dayton family, which donated the land for the park more than four decades ago, objected to development in the park.

I-94 was closed near Albertville due to a spilled load of potatoes, some of which were frozen to the road.

Friends remembered Delayna Payne, the owner of the Cliché boutique in Minneapolis, who died earlier this month.