Many Twin Cities school districts returning to in-person learning this week

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A KMSP-TV story by Babs Santos says, “Many school districts across the Twin Cities are returning to in-person learning this week. Because of a surge in COVID-19 cases coming out of winter break, they’ve been out of the classroom for 2 weeks of distance-learning.”

In the Star Tribune, Christa Lawler and Jennifer Bjorhus write from Ely: “This northwoods town is quiet and closed up for the winter — no throngs of tourists, the snowy streets largely empty. But there’s a range of emotions running among residents from hope and excitement to angry defiance. The Biden administration’s decision last week to cancel the leases for the Twin Metals copper-nickel mine marked another dramatic turn in a dispute that has roiled this Iron Range community for decades: Does mining play a role in its future or is it firmly in the past? Ely is a major gateway to the immaculate Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and some say that tourism is the town’s way forward. But mining proponents vowed to fight on.”

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Randy Furst say, “A police officer’s duty to intervene when a colleague uses excessive force is at the core of the prosecution of three men charged as Derek Chauvin’s accomplices in the murder of George Floyd. … Prosecutors argue that the Police Department’s regulation requiring officers to intervene in cases of excessive force was part of their initial training. The say it is ‘a foundational principal of policing that permeates many aspects of training and practice,’ according to a pre-trial court filing. Defense attorneys counter that training on intervention was minimal, limited to a reference in a presentation, with no scenario-based instruction that would give officers the necessary tools to prevent a superior’s misbehavior.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The pews were rocking at Holy Trinity on a recent Sunday as worshipers from the Minnesota Swahili Christian Congregation sang and danced beneath the lofty, dark-wood-trimmed ceilings and lively stained-glass windows. Established in the 1920s, the magnificent house of worship once hosted one of the largest Lutheran congregations in the country but has dwindled to just 200 regular Sunday worshippers today. To remain vibrant, the founding congregation has increasingly opened its historic doors to serve a variety of community needs, from the Swahili-language services to functioning as a makeshift emergency medical center during protests after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd.”

For Newsweek, Jason Lemon reports, “A prominent Texas newspaper’s editorial board published a scathing article on Friday slamming the southwestern state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, after he urged followers of My Pillow founder Mike Lindell to ‘harass’ judges that had ruled against him. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — the top court for criminal cases in the state — issued an 8 to 1 opinion on December 15, finding that Paxton could not unilaterally prosecute election cases. Paxton, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been a key promoter of baseless claims that the 2020 election was rife with widespread voter fraud. In response to the GOP-dominated court’s ruling, Paxton appeared on Lindell TV and right-wing strategist Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast earlier this month and urged viewers and listeners to pressure the court’s conservative justices. ‘Call them out by name,’ Paxton told Lindell TV on January 17. ‘I mean, you can look them up. There’s eight of them that voted the wrong way. Call them, send mail, send email.’”

And for The Daily Beast, Tom Lawrence writes, “South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who ran over and killed a man in 2020 and could be impeached soon, still has one high-profile fan. Former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening gave Ravnsborg a shout-out during a political rally in Conroe, Texas. ‘South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg,’ the former president said (at the 40:23 mark in the C-SPAN video), even pronouncing his name — ‘Rounds-berg’ — correctly. ‘Thank you for being here. Appreciate it.’ The crowd cheered for the Republican state AG, likely a welcome sound. Ravnsborg has been under fire in his home state for a year and a half, with Gov. Kristi Noem, a Trump favorite, calling on him to resign or for the state legislature to impeach him. … The South Dakota official was in Texas with other attorneys general touring the U.S.-Mexican border.”