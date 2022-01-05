Mayo terminates 700 employees over vaccination requirement

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from KIMT-TV in Rochester, “Mayo Clinic said Tuesday that approximately one percent of its staff across all locations will be released from employment due to its required vaccination program. The deadline for Mayo employees to become compliant with the required vaccination was Monday. That meant that staff was required by then to receive at least one dose and not be overdue for a second shot. Only medical or religious exemptions were granted. Mayo said Tuesday that nearly 99 percent of staff are compliant with the vaccine requirement.”

Alex Chhith reports for the Star Tribune: “Snow and windy gusts are back in Minnesota after a few balmy days of just-below-freezing weather. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday, saying hazardous conditions will affect morning commutes. Blowing snow from gusts as high as 45 mph in open areas might create whiteout conditions. The alert cautioned drivers to take it slowly and plan for slippery roads and low visibility.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh reports: “Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who was sentenced for drunken driving after crashing his official vehicle last month near Alexandria, Minn., contended to witnesses and law enforcement officers soon after the wreck that someone else was driving the SUV, according to a newly unsealed search warrant. The warrant in Becker County District Court also says that an open bottle of bourbon ‘was observed inside the passenger compartment,’ which is against the law.”

At MPR, Tim Pugmire says, “A five-judge panel is ready to draw new boundaries for Minnesota congressional and legislative districts if necessary. The panel met Tuesday to hear from lawyers representing people who are trying to influence the once-a-decade process through litigation and their own proposed maps. The judges heard arguments for and against four separate proposals.” Read more about those proposals here.

A KSTP-TV story says, “A fence now surrounds the federal courthouse in St. Paul ahead of a civil rights trial involving three former Minneapolis police officers. Crews erected the fence Tuesday, in advance of the federal trial for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.”

The Pioneer Press reports: “A second St. Paul man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington, which wounded a man and prompted a 45-minute lockdown of the sprawling shopping center. Detectives with the Bloomington Police Department took 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley into custody about 3 p.m. at a location in the 2600 block of Rice Street in Roseville, according to a BPD news release. A firearm was recovered at the scene, the news release said.”

At KARE-TV, this from Kent Erdahl, “At least eight other Twin Cities restaurants, including Bar La Grassa in Minneapolis, are set to reopen this week with shorter hours after similar staff outbreaks over the holidays. Many more, such as Alma Restaurant, Cafe and Hotel, have managed to remain open. But after having to close down indoor dining due to an outbreak last winter, owner Alex Roberts is trying to be proactive. ‘We did return to a mask-required policy when people are coming in and out of the building, but not when you’re at the table,’ Roberts said. ‘And we also are requiring proof of vaccination at the restaurant now.’ Owamni will also require proof of vaccination when they reopen on Jan. 19.”

Kilat Fitzgerald reports for KSTP-TV: “The Guthrie Theater has canceled the first three preview performances of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ as a result of recent COVID-19 spread. According to an announcement on the Guthrie Theater website and social media, the performances that were scheduled for Jan. 8, 9 and 11 have been canceled. The statement also said that patrons will be contacted to have their tickets refunded at the point of purchase.”