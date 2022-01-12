Minneapolis and St. Paul to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for patrons of restaurants, bars

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minneapolis and St. Paul will require all diners at restaurants to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Minnesota is no longer requiring that child care providers quarantine students and staff who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend $40 million to hire temporary staff at hospitals. The state reported 10,719 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and a case positivity rate of 19.8 percent. Golden Valley and Hopkins enacted mask mandates.

The state trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd has been postponed. A new trial date has not been set. A separate federal trial of the officers is set to begin January 20.

Minneapolis Public Schools and Teamsters Local 320 reached an agreement on school bus driver pay and working conditions, avoiding a strike.

State Rep. Paul Marquart won’t seek re-election.

Thirty-six Dole salad products containing iceberg lettuce, including some that were sold in Minnesota, have been recalled due to listeria contamination.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of a van with an award-winning Boxer inside. A car crashed into a utility box at MSP International Airport.

Chicago Tribune food critic Louisa Chu said the Jucy Lucy “may be the best burger in America.” (Hat tip: BringMeTheNews)

The Dakota name for the American robin is ŠiŠóka.