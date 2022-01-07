Minnesota sets new record for COVID-19 case positivity

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The share of COVID-19 tests taken in Minnesota the come back positive is 15.6%, which is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals urged Minnesotans not to go to the emergency room to get a COVID test.

St. Paul Public Schools were considering ending its efforts to identify and enforce isolation on unvaccinated students who come into contact with COVID-19-infected people at school.

The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training is investigating Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson’s conviction for misdemeanor DWI.

A man who was pursuing a woman crashed his truck through the doors of a fire station in Minneapolis where the woman was seeking safety. The man was detained by firefighters and is in custody.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput will not seek re-election.

Summit Brewing has temporarily closed its beer hall.