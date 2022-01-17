More Minnesota cities move to adopt mask mandates

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kim Hyatt writes in the Star Tribune: “Minnetonka and Rochester have approved citywide mask mandates in response to the ongoing surge of omicron infections, bringing the list of Minnesota cities with the public health requirement to seven. The ripple effect of mask mandates first passed in Minneapolis and St. Paul has spread to a few suburbs… On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Park City Council will consider adopting a mask mandate.”

Kristi Belcamino writes in the Pioneer Press: “Although Minnesotans had to go without their beloved State Fair in 2020, it returned despite numerous pandemic-related obstacles in 2021 to become one of the best-attended North American events of the year, according to Fair officials. In spite of the comeback, the Fair reported an operating loss of $1.3 million last year, general manager Jerry Hammer told the governing body of the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Sunday.”

Esme Murphy reports for WCCO-TV: “After a turbulent two years, there has been a change at the top at the Minneapolis Police Department. Chief Medaria Arradondo retired Saturday, replaced by interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. … Huffman was Arradondo’s pick, and in her 27 years with the Minneapolis police has risen from officer to deputy chief.… Huffman says the department is reassigning officers to focus on the increase in violent crime, especially carjackings. There were 640 attempted and successful carjackings last year. Huffman says suspects are as young as 11 and are often repeat juvenile offenders.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “On its website, Metro Metals Recycling of St. Paul and Minneapolis isn’t shy about advertising that it will buy catalytic converters from sellers eager to cash in. In fact, lead buyer Brian Arthur specializes in them. … For more than a year, St. Paul has limited purchases and sales of catalytic converters to auto garages and licensed dealers, but if there’s one thing Arthur and his industry’s critics can agree upon, it’s that the rules have barely made a dent. Not a single case has been charged in St. Paul since the law took effect in mid-2020.”

Chao Xiong and Rochelle Olson write for the Star Tribune: “Experienced attorneys say former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter faces a slim chance of prevailing in a likely appeal of last month’s manslaughter convictions in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. A well-run trial by the judge presiding over Potter’s case and few to no glaring legal issues will pose formidable challenges for Potter to overcome, said attorneys who are not involved in the case. Potter has not yet appealed her case. Her attorneys, Paul Engh and Earl Gray, declined to comment.”

KSTP-TV’s Jessica Miles writes: “Minnesota has roughly 40 community and technical colleges from International Falls to Austin, and everywhere in between. But those who attend say they’re getting more expensive. … LeadMN is a group that represents the 180,000 two year college students in Minnesota. The organization sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz asking for $125 million, or 1.6% of the state’s surplus … to cut tuition by 17 percent.”