Paul Ostrow announces run for Hennepin County attorney

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Ostrow, a former Minneapolis City Council president, announced he is running for Hennepin County attorney. The other candidates in the race so far are “former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Saraswati Singh, Richfield City Council Member Simon Trautmann and Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler,” according to the Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong.

The State of Minnesota plans to distribute 2.1 million KN95 masks to health agencies, schools, child care centers, clinics and tribal nations.

Texas U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee posted on Twitter that United States Judge for the District of Minnesota Wilhelmina Wright, who previously served on the Minnesota Supreme Court, should be considered for the Supreme Court vacancy opened by Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

Former Minnesota GOP operative Anton Lazzaro, who is currently jailed on sex-trafficking charges, filed to have his case dismissed, “claiming he was unconstitutionally and selectively prosecuted in federal court instead of state court based on his ‘socio-economic status and prominent public profile,’” according to KARE’s Lou Raguse.

Rabbi Michael Adam Latz has resigned from Shir Tikvah, “after ‘long-standing, significant issues with his interactions with staff,’ were revealed in a ‘months-long process’ that included external consultants,” reported Erica Pearson in the Star Tribune.

A fire on Wednesday night caused significant damage to the House of Charity Food Centre in downtown Minneapolis. No one was injured.

Minnesota’s new pre-professional women’s soccer team will be called Aurora FC.

The Brooklyn Park Raising Cane’s opened.