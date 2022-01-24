Prosecutors say Lane, Kueng and Thao ignored their duty in failing to help George Floyd

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In an opening statement at the trial of Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, federal prosecutors said the former Minneapolis police officers ignored their duties by not helping George Floyd as he was killed by fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

Sahan Journal published an explainer about Feeding Our Future, the St. Anthony-based nonprofit that was raided by the FBI last week over allegations of fraud.

The man killed in a shooting in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood last week was identified as Mahamed Hassan Mahamud of St. Cloud.

Advertised wages for fast food workers in Fargo were higher than those for substitute teachers and paraeducators in Fargo Public Schools.

A Duluth man is accused of killing his roommate’s four pet ferrets with a BB gun because they smelled and one of the ferrets was laughing at him. According to the charges, the man told responding officers, “Dude, I killed his ferrets, give me a break.”

The reporter who wrote the 1973 Time magazine cover story calling Minnesota the state that works and featuring an image of Gov. Wendell Anderson hoisting a northern pike wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal claiming the state has lost its luster due to increased diversity and “the woke.”

Byron High School graduate Ayoka Lee scored 61 points for Kansas State in Sunday’s basketball game against Oklahoma.

Stillwater hosted the world snow sculpting championship.

Tax season started. It’s getting cold again.