Restaurants sue Minneapolis over vaccine mandate

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A group of Minneapolis restaurants, including Smack Shack, Sneaky Pete’s, Jimmy John’s, Bunker’s Music Bar & Grill, The Gay 90’s, Wild Greg’s Saloon, and Urban Forage, filed suit against the City of Minneapolis over the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining.

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson, who was born in St. Paul, died.

The high number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota has caused a backlog in the state’s reporting of new cases over the past month.

Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless encampment near Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune published a Q&A with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who recently began his second term in office.

Developers are planning a 2,500 person concert venue in the Uptown Theatre.

The Rage Against the Machine show was postponed again. Private Sector Provisions is making smash burgers at BlackStack Brewing on Monday nights.