Also from FOX 9, Hannah Flood reports: “Craig Carlson’s giant snowman journey started in the winter of 2019-2020 when Milltown (Wisconsin) challenged businesses in the community to a Christmas decorating contest. Carlson’s family-owned construction business, Carlson Construction, took first place with a 19-foot snowman..… The next year, the family built a 32-foot snowman. Then this year, starting on New Year’s Eve, the family built their biggest snow structure yet. … Using construction equipment to lift the snow, Carlson, his sons, and other friends and family used plywood to make molds for the snow. With three separate pieces about 14 feet high apiece, they built a 40-foot tall, solid snow structure with a four-foot, homemade top hat on top.”