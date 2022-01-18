St. Paul students protest lack of COVID-19 safety measures

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Students planned walkouts at several St. Paul Public Schools high and middle schools in protest of inadequate COVID-19 safety protocols in the buildings.

Gov. Tim Walz called for the state to issue $2 billion in general-obligation bonds to pay for infrastructure in Minnesota.

Classes were canceled and students were sent home from Holy Angels high school in Richfield after the school received a bomb threat over the phone.

The Rochester man who pled guilty to arson in connection with a fire in a Lake Street pawn shop in which one person died during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd was sentenced to 10 years in prison, below the federal sentencing guidelines.

A St. Paul man whose car was stolen with his puppy inside is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the dog.

A Cook, Minnesota teenager has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting her mother after the mother confiscated methamphetamine from her daughter.

Louie Anderson has been hospitalized with blood cancer.

It’s getting colder.