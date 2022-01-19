State trial for former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death moved to June

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The state trial of three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd is now set to begin on June 13. Their federal trial begins Thursday.

The St. Louis Park City Council passed an emergency mask mandate. One hundred nurses hired through a Minnesota Department of Health program intended to provide relief to staff at Minnesota hospitals began arriving at health care facilities. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced lawsuits against two COVID-19 testing companies, Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, over deceptive practices.

A man from St. Cloud affiliated with the anti-government group Boogaloo Bois was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that there would be consequences for Russia if it decided to invade Ukraine. Klobuchar recently returned from a trip with other senators to Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822, unions that Hennepin County represent workers, filed notice of intent to strike.

Southwest Voices published a Q&A with new Minneapolis Park Board President Meg Forney.

A Coon Rapids man tackled a person armed with an AR-15 rifle who was running from police.

Balaton, Minnesota-based Tru Shrimp filed for an IPO.

Brainerd farmer Charles “Bud” Sedlachek was buried in a John Deere-themed casket.

Voting is open in MnDOT’s “Name a snowplow” contest. Part Wolf closed.