Twin Cities journalist Mel Reeves dies of COVID-19

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Reporter and editor Mel Reeves, who wrote for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, has died of COVID-19.

Minneapolis snow plow drivers, street repair and water maintenance workers voted to accept a contract offer from the city, averting a strike.

The St. Paul City Council is considering making it a misdemeanor to possess a catalytic converter not connected to an automobile without proof of ownership.

There still aren’t enough school bus drivers in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Dakota County Community Corrections Director Suwana Kirkland announced that she is running for Hennepin County Sheriff.

Two vacant buildings in Superior, Wisconsin caught fire Thursday morning and are completely destroyed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was looking for a man suspected of burglarizing a St. Paul home, making off with an AR-15 rifle and bar of silver and killing the homeowner’s dog.

It’s cold.