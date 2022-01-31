Two Republicans enter race for attorney general, auditor

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tad Jude, a former Washington County District Court judge, announced his candidacy for attorney general while Ryan Wilson, an attorney from Maple Grove, announced a run for state auditor. Both are Republicans.

A parent from Cold Spring is suing the ROCORI school district district over racist bullying and harassment that her children, who are Black, have endured at school.

The University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice project, which works to identify racial covenants in property deeds around the Twin Cities, won a $615,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to expand this work beyond the local area.

A school bus driver who hit and killed a woman with his bus in Brooklyn Park was sentenced to three years in prison. A Faribault woman was killed after being struck by a Rice County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car in Morristown.

There are 30 athletes with Minnesota ties competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFL’s Pro Bowl. The forecast high temperature for the World Cup qualifying game scheduled to be played at St. Paul’s Allianz Field on Wednesday is nine degrees Fahrenheit.

Finalists for the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards were announced.