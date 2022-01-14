U of M to require proof of vaccination for attendance at indoor events

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend indoor events at the University of Minnesota. Levels of COVID-19 detected in Twin Cities wastewater began increasing significantly around December 22, 2021. Minnesota’s average COVID-19 test positivity rate was 21.6%. The community COVID-19 testing site at the Minneapolis Convention Center is being moved to U.S. Bank Stadium next week to make room for the Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, which is advertising that proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test are not required in order to attend the show.

The Star Tribune’s Susan Du has a Q&A with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Minnesota is getting $60 million from the federal government this year for bridge repair.

St. Cloud teacher Ayan Omar is the district’s new director of equity services.

The town of Middle River is offering free land, building permits, electrical hookup and other incentives to people building homes with the city limits.

Bloomington-based Toro has acquired Intimidator Group, a manufacturer of zero-turn lawn mowers.

Big Lake Police Chief Matt Hayen has resigned, following an investigation prompted by a complaint made by previous Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf alleging that Hayen had illegally purchased Scharf’s service weapon and sold it to Scharf after Scharf’s request to buy the weapon directly was denied due to Scharf’s residency in Arizona, not Minnesota.

A man who previously pleaded guilty to stalking Current DJ Mary Lucia has been charged with stalking Current DJ Jade.

The bike lane on Blaisdell Avenue between 28th and 32nd Streets in Minneapolis is closed.

Pizza croissant.