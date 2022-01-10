Vikings sack Zimmer, Spielman

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. “We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff,” said Vikings co-owners Zygi and Mark Wilf in a statement.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 test positivity rate hit 16.6 percent. University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director Michael Osterholm said Minnesota is in a “viral blizzard.” Visitors to Centracare facilities will now be required to wear medical-grade masks.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber issued a press release announcing 29 airports across the Eighth Congressional District would receive federal grants. The grants are part of the federal infrastructure bill, which Stauber voted against.

A fire was burning in Duluth’s Esmond Building, the former home of the Seaway Hotel which was condemned and scheduled to be torn down.

Republican state Rep. Tim Miller, from Prinsburg, will not seek re-election.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder’s RB King spoke to Minneapolis Ward 10 Council Member Aisha Chughtai. On her priority for the upcoming term, she said, “I want to spend the next couple of years working to advance a strong anti-displacement and pro-tenant agenda. Making sure that we have strong rent control that is effective, that is centered in the needs of renters, and that prioritizes keeping people in their homes and in the communities that they love.”

The City of Shakopee unveiled its firetruck-themed Zamboni.