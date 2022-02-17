Arrest made in Deshaun Hill murder investigation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Joe Nelson of BringMeTheNews reports, “An arrest has been made in the homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill in north Minneapolis. Police confirmed Wednesday evening that an arrest has been made, but to ‘protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns, no further information is being provided,’ the department announced. … Hill, a star athlete who was the starting quarterback for the North High Polars, was shot in the head around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue.”

For the AP, Amy Forliti reports: “Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state’s guidelines — would be proper.”

In the Star Tribune, Maya Rao and Jeffrey Meitrodt write: “The owners of several companies at the center of an FBI fraud investigation involving meals for the poor received tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money despite having a history of criminal and financial problems. At least two of the individuals who investigators allege benefited from the scheme involving the nonprofit group Feeding Our Future have felony convictions related to theft. One man, at the time he allegedly received more than $600,000 in program funds, was on probation involving a theft from a Burnsville pharmacy. Another was nearly six figures in debt to the IRS.”

KSTP-TV’s Ricky Campbell and Ryan Raiche report: “The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke while executing a search warrant earlier this month had previously violated the constitutional rights of another man during a high-stakes raid. …. A Hennepin County judge found [officer Mark] Hanneman had ‘illegally searched’ a St. Paul man while executing a warrant in November 2020, according to court records reviewed by 5 INVESTIGATES. …The man wasn’t the target of the search warrant – and Hanneman acknowledged the man didn’t pose a threat to officers.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The New Prague School District is investigating accusations of racism at a Tuesday night girls high school basketball game. The district’s team played Robbinsdale Cooper High School at home, and the one of the Cooper coaches says some of the New Prague fans were racially taunting some of the players. The New Prague district says it hired an outside firm to investigate. Should the accusations prove true, the district says it will take action.”

An AP story by Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber says, “A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified that he deferred to Derek Chauvin because he was his senior officer and that’s what he had been trained to do. J. Alexander Kueng is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Thomas Lane held his legs and Tou Thao kept bystanders back.”

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh says, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will not be attending Thursday’s funeral for Amir Locke, the man who was fatally shot by police early this month in a downtown apartment, and the bishop officiating the service said the city’s Police Department leadership should also not attend. The 22-year-old Locke will be eulogized during the funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries on West Broadway in north Minneapolis, where noted civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.”

Another AP story says, “The final group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at a Wisconsin Army post have been resettled to new communities across the country, the Defense Department said Tuesday. About 12,600 Afghans were sent last year to Fort McCoy, a training post about 150 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The fort was one of eight military installations across the country that temporarily housed more than 76,000 Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.”