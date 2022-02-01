Cop trial: MPD told officers to ignore findings from investigation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix and Rochelle Olson report from the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao, “The Minneapolis Police Department instructed officers to ignore the findings from a watchdog investigation conducted by the city’s Civil Rights Department that documented cases of police inappropriately asking paramedics to sedate uncooperative people during emergency calls, according to court testimony from the Police Department’s former training commander. … Excited delirium has become an increasingly controversial diagnosis in recent years, and some medical and human rights officials have questioned whether it’s overused to justify deaths in police custody, sometimes involving the use of a Taser. The American Medical Association has publicly opposed the diagnosis.”

Says Joe Mazan for KSTP-TV, “Stores across the country and here in Minnesota continue to deal with ongoing food shortages due to the pandemic. Jim Almsted, owner of Almsted’s Fresh Market in Crystal is in an ongoing battle with supply chain issues. ‘Sometimes we don’t know what’s going to be on the truck or what we’re going to be short of,’ Almsted said. ‘There’s a lot of things we can be short of a couple of days. Some things we’ve been short of a couple of week.’ The shortages being reported nationwide are widespread, impacting produce and meat as well as packaged goods such as cereal.”

This from Gordon Severson at KARE-TV, “Health officials continue to closely monitor the new omicron subvariant, BA.2. While the subvariant is spreading quickly, doctors say it doesn’t appear to be as deadly. ‘The World Health Organization has not yet labeled BA.2 as a variant of concern — they still might,’ Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn at Hennepin Healthcare said. ‘Its risk of making people very sick is similar to that of omicron. Scientists believe the vaccines will be just as effective against it.’ Lichtsinn says the main difference between this subvariant and omicron is that the subvariant is even more contagious, according to early data that has been gathered overseas.”

And this from Kent Erdahl at KARE, “New life is coming to the infamous COVID-19 emergency morgue purchased by the state of Minnesota early in the pandemic. After paying $5.5 million for the old Bix Produce Building in St. Paul in the spring of 2020, the state sold the property to the St. Paul Port Authority at a slight profit last fall. … Less than four months later, Novak says the St. Paul Port Authority had multiple offers and ended up selling the site for $5.65 Million, nearly the same price it paid. ‘It’s a good story all around,’ Novak said. ‘There is no money made, there is no money lost but we were able to protect the outcome and we were able to protect jobs in St. Paul.’ The buyer is Soldier Trucking and Delivery, which started in Menomonie, Wisconsin but quickly expanded in the Twin Cities. The company specializes in the delivery of bread, auto parts and farm parts.”

Says Melissa Turtinen for BringMeTheNews, “One of Minnesota’s best-known doughnut shops is reopening on Tuesday. Lindstrom Bakery, which was recently sold, is reopening under new ownership but with the ‘same great recipes.’ Bernie Coulombe, who owned the bakery in the Swedish enclave of Lindstrom for 48 years, put it on the market last fall. Coulombe established the bakery as one of the best in the state, earning it a nod from Food & Wine last year for having the best doughnuts in Minnesota. The magazine praised Coulombe for her cake doughnuts that are ‘crispy-crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.’”

Health care expert Wendell Potter writes, “Just days after a Commonwealth Fund report showed that American families are sending health insurance companies more and more of their income every year even as their deductibles skyrocket, the country’s biggest insurer reported massive 2021 profits and told investors to expect even higher 2022 profits. UnitedHealth on Wednesday reported 2021 profits of $24 billion on revenue of $287.6 billion. Executives told Wall Street they expect United will be the first insurer to take in more than $300 billion from its customers this year.”

Says Logan Reigstad of Wisconsin’s channel3000.com, “The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported daily in Wisconsin has fallen sharply over the past week and a half as the state hits the two-year anniversary of recording its first COVID-19 case. On Monday, the state’s Department of Health Services dashboard added 2,491 new cases of the virus for Sunday, the lowest single-day case total so far this year. The last time the state saw fewer COVID-19 cases reported in a single day was Dec. 25, when 677 cases were added on Christmas Day.”