DNR halts environmental review of Twin Metals mining project

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A Duluth News Tribune story says, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have stopped working on the state’s environmental review of the proposed underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This came shortly after the Biden administration canceled two federal mineral leases for Twin Metals in late January. ‘The DNR will close the administrative record and redirect staff resources to other high priority projects,’ the DNR said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. The DNR also sent a letter outlining the next steps for closing out the project contracts.”

The AP’s Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber write: “A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified Tuesday that he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man. Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court in St. Paul with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights …. Thao said that when he and Chauvin arrived, the other officers were struggling with Floyd. He said he took a position on the roadway to serve as ‘a human traffic cone’ to keep traffic away from the other officers.”

In the Star Tribune, Eder Campuzano writes: “Minnetonka High School girls’ basketball coach Leah Dasovich stepped down Tuesday, one day after local activists planned to protest a varsity game in the wake of allegations of racism shared on social media that have roiled the team. … Dasovich was named head coach in 2011. In the days leading up to Dasovich’s departure, controversy had swirled over a social media post that said a basketball player directed a racial slur at Black students at Minnetonka High.”

For KARE-TV, Diane Sandberg says, “After a rousing success last summer, the ‘Kickoff to Summer at the Fair’ is returning to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this May. There will be more than 30 of your favorite State Fair food and beverage vendors, an eclectic lineup of music and entertainment, Trivia Mafia games, the Giant Slide and other more to see and do. The fair preview runs from Thursday, May 26 to Monday, May 30.”

Ross Raihala writes for the Pioneer Press: “Radio host and former KARE-11 anchor Cory Hepola is no longer employed by WCCO Radio, where he had hosted the 9 a.m. to noon slot for the past three years. During a Feb. 8 interview with Minnesota Public Radio’s Brian Bakst, Hepola said he was considering a run for governor. … The Minnesota native said he would make a decision in four to six weeks and that he was considering a third-party bid. ‘This is a huge decision. My life will never be the same and I just want to make sure that we remain authentic to all of Minnesota,’ Hepola said.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Beginning this week, masks will no longer be required for Minnesota lawmakers and staff on the floor of the House of Representatives. Additionally, a return to work schedule is on the books for staff members at the Minnesota State Office Building. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, wrote Tuesday that masking rules at the Capitol will change in the coming days. Starting Thursday, masks will be encouraged but not required for lawmakers and staff inside the House Chamber. The public and the media will also not be required to wear masks in the House galleries.”

FOX 9’s Mary McGuire reports: “The Dakota language has been spoken for thousands and thousands of years, but only a handful of fluent speakers remain in Minnesota – a state whose name is a Dakota name. Barry Hand learned how to speak the Dakota language from his father and will now lead the first Dakota language and culture class in the southeastern portion of the state at Red Wing Public Schools. … The Prairie Island Indian Community, their Tribal Council and the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee lead the effort to launch the new program. … Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, students in grades 9-12 will be able to enroll in the course – two classes are planned for each semester.”

Says Joe Nelson for BringMeTheNews, “Two years after the pandemic mothballed his first chance to call a Minnesota Wild game on the radio, KFAN’s Paul Allen will finally make his NHL play-by-play debut in March. Allen confirmed on his radio show Tuesday that he’ll be the lead announcer on the Wild Radio Network for two games: March 21 when the Wild play at home against the Vancouver Canucks and March 24 in St. Paul against the Vegas Golden Knights.”

