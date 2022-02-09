Duluth’s mask mandate to expire Saturday

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Duluth’s mask mandate expires Saturday. The University of Minnesota unveiled a new wastewater dashboard that shows levels of coronavirus detected in wastewater in various regions around the state.

A Menards in Golden Valley was fined $25,000 by OSHA over the death of an employee who was pinned under a forklift there last summer.

A horse was rescued after falling through ice in Isanti County. A second horse did not survive.

WCCO sports anchor Mike Max told listeners to his “Sports to the Max” radio show that downtown Minneapolis, “sucks.” He went on to say, “This city sucks. And it sucks the life out of you if you work downtown,” according to BringMeTheNews’ Joe Nelson.

Article continues after advertisement

Neighbors in Minnetonka expressed concerns about the proposed construction of a 60,000 square foot church by Eagle Brook Church. “Everyone is really afraid,” Minnetonka resident Greg Greffin told FOX 9.

The Google Doodle on Wednesday features St. Paul’s Toni Stone, who was a pitcher “with the Twin City Colored Giants and played for the Negro League’s Indianapolis Clowns,” per the St. Paul Saints.

Outdoor ice rinks in St. Paul were closed due to warm weather.

The U.S. men’s Olympic curling team, led by Duluth’s John Shuster, defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team 6-5.

People are stealing the Uptown Cub’s shopping baskets.