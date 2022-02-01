Former Hennepin sheriff Stanek announces bid for governor

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who lost his bid for re-election to that office to current Sheriff David Hutchinson in 2018, announced that he is running for governor as a Republican.

Police and federal authorities responded to a reported shooting at South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield on Tuesday morning.

The magazine Vogue published a profile of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Michelle Ruiz writes:

The challenges are especially heady in ultra-blue cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Minneapolis. “Democratic mayors, unlike Republican mayors, are really on the hot seat,” [Washington Post columnist Jonathan] Capehart tells me. “They have to balance what it means to be ‘progressive,’ ” while also “doing something proactive when the community is concerned that crime is getting out of hand.” Progressive purity tests feel practically frivolous to Frey in such an environment. He points to former New York mayor de Blasio as an example of a “very progressive person” who “also had to run a city and deal with the realities of how decisions function.” Frey could just as easily be talking about himself. As passionate as he is about affordable housing, he’s also pro-business and development as a means of funding it.

Neighbors in south Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill neighborhood were raising money to pay for extra police patrols.

Luke George, a cobbler in Arden Hills, won the Gold Award in the Grand Silver Cup, a shoe-repair competition.

Downtown Minneapolis’ Seven Steakhouse & Sushi closed.

A “staged multimedia exploration of the meaning of Spam” is being performed at Dixon Place in New York City’s Lower East Side.