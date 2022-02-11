Major stretch of I-94 closed Friday morning due to blizzard

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Fifty miles of I-94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead were closed Friday morning due to blizzard conditions.

Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley Worlobah wrote an op-ed in Teen Vogue calling for Mayor Jacob Frey to resign. Many Minneapolis citizens were filing ethics complaints against Frey related to the killing of Amir Locke.

Downtown Minneapolis’ population increased.

Workers at Starbucks coffee shops located on Snelling Avenue near Stanford Avenue in St. Paul and the on Cedar Avenue near 47th Street in Minneapolis moved to form unions.

Article continues after advertisement

A car was stolen in south Minneapolis with a child inside. The child was subsequently reunited with her mother.

Amelia Earhart’s aviator helmet has been in a closet in Minnesota for decades.

International Falls is cold.