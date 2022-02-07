Minneapolis City Council to examine ‘no-knock’ warrant policy

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

FOX 9 reports: “In the wake of the deadly shooting of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police, a city council committee is set to hold a meeting on ‘no-knock’ search warrants on Monday. Locke was shot and killed on Wednesday as police executed a no-knock warrant at an apartment building on Marquette Avenue in the early morning hours. On Monday, the Minneapolis City Council’s Policy and Government Oversight Committee will discuss no-knock policies for the city, with input from a University of St. Thomas law student and civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storm, and Antonio Romanucci. Ben Crump’s law firm is representing the Locke family in the case.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Demonstrators traveled through Minneapolis in a car caravan Sunday evening to demand change after a police officer shot and killed Amir Locke last week in a downtown apartment. … As in Saturday’s protest in downtown Minneapolis, which drew thousands, demonstrators are asking for three things: They want Officer Mark Hanneman, who fatally shot Locke, to be fired and criminally charged; for Interim Police Chief Huffman to be fired; and for Mayor Jacob Frey to resign.”

Says Catharine Richert at MPR, “Two top Republican members of the Minnesota Senate signaled there may be bipartisan support to reevaluate no-knock warrants. In a statement posted on social media, GOP State Senator Paul Gazelka, who is seeking his party’s nod to run against Gov. Tim Walz, said that the practice needs ‘immediate review.’”

Randy Furst and Libor Jany report for the Star Tribune: “A police officer who once was fired for his role in the seizure of cellphones during a raid but later reinstated has been placed in charge of all training for Minneapolis police. David Garman was also sued by a family for his part in a raid by the city’s now-defunct Metro Gang Strike Force that led to a city payout of $16,000. … In his new role, Garman will oversee training for all incoming rookies as well as current officers. But his appointment drew harsh criticism from Communities United Against Police Brutality, a local watchdog group.”

The AP reports: “The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights is expected to resume Monday, after it was abruptly suspended last week because one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. …The trial, which was in the middle of its second week, was halted Wednesday when Judge Paul Magnuson said one of the defendants had tested positive. The defendant wasn’t named, but Kueng and Thao were in court that day and Lane was not. Lane’s attorney declined to say whether his client had COVID-19.”

Also in the Star Tribune, there’s this from Todd Nelson, “The surge in demand for more artificial intelligence and data planning expertise is fueling projections of yearly growth of at least 40% for Minneapolis artificial-intelligence startup phData. The company has built applications for several industries, including medical-technology companies that need to pool data sets to provide real-time information about how devices are performing both for customer service and patient outcomes.”

For the Forum News Service, Laura Butterbrodt writes: “A 100-acre property once home to the Finland Air Force Station in northeastern Minnesota is for sale. The former Cold War Air Force radar station, located on Lookout Mountain in the unincorporated community of Finland, in Lake County, was established in 1950 and used until 1980. The base used several equipment systems over the years to track and identify passing aircraft, especially to monitor and potentially intercept any enemy aircraft entering the United States from Canada using ground control intercepts.”

At Bring Me The News, there’s this from Chris Schad, “During halftime of the Eastview boys basketball game on Friday night, Johnny Kachman’s name was drawn from a hat to participate in halftime shooting contest where he had to make a layup, free throw and a half-court shot to win a gift card. It’s a lofty task for most third-graders, especially launching a bomb from half court, but Kachman unleashed a one-handed shot (one step inside half-court but who’s counting?) and banked it in for the prize.”

