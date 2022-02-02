Minneapolis police killed man downtown Wednesday morning

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minneapolis police shot and killed a man in a downtown apartment building on Wednesday morning. Police claimed the man, whose identity has not been released, was armed with a handgun.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in December, will not seek re-election. He plans to continue serving out the rest of his current term.

Richfield police said that a dispute between students preceded the deadly shooting at Richfield’s South Education Center on Tuesday.

The federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao went into recess until Monday after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

A Burnsville man has invented a tool for safely removing icy buildup accumulated during winter driving from the undersides of cars.

Duluthian Aaron Horn was sentenced to probation for illegally shooting a black bear and dumping its beheaded carcass on Duluth city property.

Curler John Shuster, of Duluth, will bear the U.S. flag during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics on Friday. Musher Ryan Anderson, of Cushing, Wisconsin, won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon for the fourth time.

Minneapolis cat café The Cafe Meow is planning a second location, in New Hope.