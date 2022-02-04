Minneapolis police release body camera footage of Amir Locke shooting

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Libor Jany, Paul Walsh and Abby Simons write for the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis police body camera video released Thursday night showed several officers rushing into a downtown apartment shouting ‘Search warrant!’ and then shooting and killing Amir Locke as he stirred beneath a blanket on a couch with a gun in his hand. The 55-second video, first in slow motion and then real time, shows the SWAT officers enter and close in on the 22-year-old Locke with their guns drawn and equipped with mounted lights that illuminated the otherwise dark apartment.”

Related. From MPR’s Jon Collins, Matt Sepic and Tim Nelson: “Activists who attended the press conference were critical of initial statements about the incident and said city officials weren’t being truthful. ‘What we are seeing is business as usual,’ said civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong.… Attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd’s family following his killing while in Minneapolis police custody, is representing Locke’s family. In a statement, Crump said Locke had no past criminal history and legally possessed a gun. Crump and Locke’s family members are expected to speak to reporters Friday morning.”

Polling by KSTP-TV says, “The vaccine and testing mandates recently implemented by the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul were clearly unpopular with most bar and restaurant owners. And according to our latest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, they aren’t very popular with many Minnesotans either. … Also for the first time, Gov. Tim Walz’s approval rating for handling the coronavirus dropped below 50%. In a poll conducted in late January, 49% of respondents say they approve of his performance while 44% disapprove. Eight percent say they’re not sure.”

Also from MPR, Tim Nelson reports: “Members of a Minnesota House panel on Thursday questioned a plan by the state’s court system to soon start charging $8 a document to look at court records on a new web-based records system. For now, the documents are free to look at and download via the internet on the state’s court records system, which is rolling out in three phases. But that will change, the courts say. …The proposed fee matches the cost of getting paper printouts at a local court administrative office or the state law library in St. Paul. … DFLers and Republicans on the committee pushed back against the proposed charge.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jeffrey Meitrodt writes: “An oversight board has again recommended that the Minnesota Supreme Court seek another leader for the state agency that oversees lawyer discipline, two years after justices rejected the board’s similar advice. In a letter sent to justices on Monday, the board overseeing the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility sharply criticized its director, Susan Humiston, saying she was responsible for a decline in the quality of work handled by the agency. The board also faulted her for trying to ‘shift responsibility’ for recent problems onto others.”

Jeff Wald reports for FOX 9: “Minnesota Aurora FC announced Thursday it will play home games in its inaugural season at TCO Stadium in Eagan, at the home of the practice facility for the Minnesota Vikings. Team officials say the stadium currently holds about 5,500 fans, and can be temporarily expanded. Fans will also have the option to tailgate in the parking lot before games. Details on tickets will be announced at a later date, but interested fans can go to the team’s web site and put down a deposit for season tickets. The cost is $30 per ticket.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The Centers for Disease Control has released an update about a listeria outbreak tied to Dole salads. The agency says at least two people died.Seventeen others were sickened in 13 states, including two in Minnesota. The packaged salads were produced by Dole, and sold under 11 brand names. Dole issued two recalls in December and January. Some of the affected products included mixed greens, garden salads and Caesar kits.”

For the Fargo Forum, Mike McFeely writes, “The sheriff of Bowman County, N.D., has pledged to protect his farmers and ranchers against the federal government by deputizing as many of his citizens as necessary to, presumably, act as some sort of local militia. Exactly why Frank Eberle would need to do that remains unclear, but he seems worried about a proposal by the Biden administration originally called the ‘30 by 30’ plan and later renamed ‘America the Beautiful.’”

