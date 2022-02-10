Minneapolis, St. Paul lift vaccine requirement for indoor dining

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minneapolis and St. Paul ended their requirements that people dining or drinking in bars and restaurants show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The search warrant authorizing the raid during which Minneapolis police shot and killed Amir Locke was unsealed.

Suki Dardarian has been named editor and senior vice president of the Star Tribune, following the departure of current editor Rene Sanchez.

People in St. Paul were unsure of how the city’s rent control ordinance, which goes into effect on May 1, was going to work.

A 15-year-old who is a student and football player at North Community High School is in grave condition after being shot near the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Members of Teamsters Local 120 went on strike against Sysco Western MN in St. Cloud, citing unfair labor practices and low wages.