New CDC guidance in line with Minnesota’s falling COVID numbers

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports: New CDC guidance is in line with trends throughout the state. “The improving risk levels complement Minnesota data showing a decline in the COVID-19 omicron wave in the state. The 557 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Friday represented a sharp decline from 1,363 on Feb. 1 and included the lowest number of patients requiring intensive care since Aug. 2. The state’s reported positivity rate of COVID-19 testing declined from a peak of 23.5% on Jan. 10 to 6.6% in the week ending Feb. 18.”

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports: A 20-year-old woman was killed in a home explosion in Le Sueur.

“Sheriff Brett Mason shared in a news release Sunday that the explosion and fire were reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in rural Lexington Township, 6 miles northeast of Le Center.

The home belongs to Aric Holicky, but Mason said that he and his family were away and a young woman was housesitting and taking care of the family’s dogs.”

FOX 9 reports: “On Sunday, hundreds of Ukrainian Americans took to the streets of Minneapolis, marching across the city in a show of solidarity with their loved ones in harm’s way on the other side of the world.

“Before Sunday’s march, a small group shared a meal at Fr. Korostil’s church, with all proceeds from the lunch going to support the fight for Ukraine’s freedom. Then they marched through Minneapolis. During the march, many said they were worried about the safety of their loved ones in Ukraine, and equally worried about the future of their home country itself.”

According to the Star Tribune’s Dee DePass: More downtown workers are heading back into the office, a welcome sight for small businesses that depend on the extra foot traffic.

“Managers at the Fed, which has about 1,000 employees in Minneapolis, started to come back in November and fully expected to reopen offices in December or January. But as the omicron variant caused COVID-19 cases to increase, the target dates were put off.”

“‘I am excited to see everybody back,” (Neel) Kashkari, (the Minneapolis Fed chief) said. “I can’t believe it’s been two years. But we will see. I am sure there are going to be some hiccups along the way. There always are.’”

Target will up its minimum pay according to KARE 11: “Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

“The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

“The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers.”

According to FOX 9: Gov. Tim Walz proclaims March 13 as Deshaun Hill Jr. Day. “Marking what would have been the North High teen’s 16th birthday, March 13 will be “Deshaun Hill Junior Day” in Minnesota.

“Hill, who was a star athlete and honor roll student at North High, was shot three times on Wednesday, Feb. 9 after brushing shoulders with a man while walking down the street, police said. He died a day later at North Memorial Medical Center. Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in Hill’s death.”