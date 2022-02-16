New St. Paul neighborhood safety director subject of internal investigation at former agency

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

St. Paul’s new director of neighborhood safety, Brooke Blakey, has been the subject of a several months-long internal investigation at the Metro Transit Police, where she recently served as chief of staff.

MPR News’ Catharine Richert and Brian Bakst examined why Minnesota faced a hospital bed shortage during the most recent COVID-19 wave.

Former Minnesota Pollution Control Agency employee Mark Toso has filed a suit against his former employer alleging that he was retaliated against by his managers after he question the way they were handling underground storage tanks that had been used to store leaded gasoline.

Thirty-two schools and school bus companies have been awarded a total of $3.5 million by the Minnesota Legislature to install cameras to record drivers who pass buses that have their stop-arms extended.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Kevin O’Connell, recently offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, will be their new head coach.

Voyageurs National Park has a new tour boat, the Ne-zho-dain.

Admission to the Children’s Museum of Minnesota will be free on the first Sunday of each month, starting on March 6.

A Bactrian camel calf was born at the Minnesota Zoo last week.

Minneapolis taco and margarita restaurant Centro is opening a second location on Nicollet Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by Wedge Table.