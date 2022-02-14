NFL reporter Michele Tafoya retires; will co-chair Republican governor candidate Kendall Qualls’ campaign

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has retired, and will now serve as co-chair of Republican Kendall Qualls’ campaign for governor.

Mayo Clinic has stopped scheduling appointments for patients with certain out-of-network Medicare Advantage insurance plans.

Former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels is considering a primary challenge to Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the man who died during a shootout with police in Meeker County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A man driving a snowmobile in northern Minnesota was killed after colliding with an ambulance.

The U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team defeated Finland and will play against Canada for the gold medal.

Mankato East biology teacher Julia Battern is part of an expedition heading to Antarctica in March.

The female bald eagle featured on the Minnesota DNR’s Nongame Wildlife EagleCam has laid an egg.

America may face an organist shortage.